Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers won’t see Kyle Richards and Denise Richards make up on season 11, but according to the OG, the two women buried the hatchet behind-the-scenes.

“I never like leaving things hanging and having, you know, loose ends like that. And I’ve texted with her since then and we’re good,” the 51-year-old Bravo star exclusively told Us Weekly about her post-reunion relationship with Denise, 49. “We’re in a good place, but I would have loved to come back and work through all that, but you know, it didn’t end up that way but we can work it out off camera.”

Kyle, who joined Us to chat about Annual Mammogram Day, added that her biggest regret of the season was calling Denise a “ragamuffin” during a fight about glam.

“I said it in a not nice tone, that’s what I regret,” she explained. “But the word, honestly, my mom used to always, you know, call me a little ragamuffin. … It wasn’t like a horrible word, you know what I mean? It was just that night that I was, like, having a meltdown and I just didn’t like the tone. It didn’t feel like myself.”

Denise announced she wasn’t returning for season 11 of RHOBH after season 10 focused on allegations she had an affair with Brandi Glanville, which she repeatedly denied. Kyle, who sided with Brandi, 47, told Us that season 10 of RHOBH was her least favorite to film.

“I mean, we had our highest ratings. Our ratings were off the charts, but it was really one of my least favorite seasons, to be honest, just for me personally,” she admitted. “When there’s crazy stuff going on, [the audience loves it], but it creates a lot of anxiety for me. And I was really exhausted because I was filming Halloween movie at the same time and filming the Housewives and launching my clothing line, Kyle and Shahida.”

The former child actress added that she didn’t think she “handled” everything well as she tried to balance it all.

“I felt exhausted. I looked exhausted, and I hated everything that was going on with the drama with women,” she said. “It was just too much. So, I’m happy to, like, start fresh.”

While Kyle played coy about the cameras rolling again, she told Us that her costars will join her at the Bedford Breast Center on Saturday, October 24, for an event bringing attention to the importance of early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in honor of her late mother, Kathleen Richards.

“We nominated women [for free mammograms] that we felt, you know, were very deserving of and were in the position to go and get a mammogram,” she explained. “So, it’s nice. And Lisa Rinna is going to be there with me because we both go to the Bedford Breast Center, so she’ll be there and one or two of my sisters.”