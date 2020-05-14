The magazine cover drama continues. Denise Richards made waves on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in May 2020 when she bragged about the many magazine covers she has graced through the years.

Kyle Richards first pointed out that Denise had increased her glam as of late. “I am f–king Denise Richards, Kyle,” the actress declared during a confessional. “I don’t think these bitches know I’ve been on every f–king magazine cover you can possibly imagine that they would want to be on.”

Lisa Rinna, in response, took to Instagram to post a throwback of her Playboy covers. “Well S–t….. I only got me two of the covers that we’d all want to be on. DANG,” she wrote. “And I’m selling sex. Dang again. Oh well. [My mom] Lois loves them.”

Denise previously shared seven of her old magazine covers in May 2020 after Kyle referred to her as a ragamuffin. “Going down memory lane with this #ragamuffin,” she captioned her Instagram post. “Just a few covers to share for #tbt.”

The Halloween Kills star caused a stir when she dissed Denise after the Wild Things actress defended her in a fight with the other Housewives. “This one, who’s never worn anything but a f–king mop top ponytail her whole life,” Kyle whispered before calling her a ragamuffin.

Kyle later changed her tune, though, leaving a heartfelt comment on Denise’s Instagram post featuring her former covers. “Denise, you are absolutely beautiful. There is no doubt about that,” she replied. “I was exhausted, emotional & felt everyone was coming at me. I got upset because I thought you of all people would get what I was saying because you yourself say you don’t get the glam thing and just wear a messy top knot. So I didn’t get the sudden change.”

She added: “With that said, I still regret that comment and was not the best version of myself that night. My apologies.”

Scroll down to take a look at all of Denise’s major magazine covers through the years, from Cosmopolitan to Redbook — with ex-husband Charlie Sheen! — and more.