Seriously savage! Rihanna is a loyal Bravo fan, so when her name got tossed around on Real Housewives of New York City, it was only a matter of time before she got in on the action.

On the Tuesday, July 27, episode, Leah McSweeney and Ramona Singer got into a bit of a tiff (surprise, surprise) about McSweeney’s streetwear clothing line, Married to the Mob.

Singer, 64, offered that she would “support” the fashion designer’s line by wearing a shirt that said “Leah Mob” or “Mob, Something,” neither of which are the correct name for the brand.

To that, McSweeney quipped: “You’re not exactly my demographic, so it’s all good. I already have Rihanna wearing my sh—t, I don’t need you wearing my sh—t.”

Barely any time passed before the Fenty Beauty founder took to Instagram to share her stance on the whole feud. On Thursday, July 28, she shared a selfie wearing a fuzzy black bucket hat, square-frame sunglasses, layered gold necklaces and, most importantly, MTTM’s “Bitch Mob” t-shirt.

“What was said @ramonasinger?😂#RHONY,” she captioned the post, adding a swipe of the scene in question.

Bravo fans pretty much lost all chill, taking the comments section by storm. “The Rihanna content we have been waiting for,” one person wrote. Another added: “One thing about Ri she supports other women GIRL FKN POWER.”

The official Bravo Watch What Happens Live account even got in on the action. They wrote: “Like this comment if you think Rihanna should come on #WWHL soon to spill all the Bravo tea!”

Of course, the post caught McSweeney’s attention too. Not only did she comment, “I love you so much😂❤️🔥,” but she also reposted the picture to her own feed.

“Yup @badgalriri is a woman who support women @marriedtothemobny And she’s also watching and enjoying #RHONY Season 13😭❤️‍🔥,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Rihanna isn’t the only music star to be brought up on Housewives in recent weeks. Drake also got a shoutout on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After Kyle Richard’s daughter, Porsha, brought the fact that the 34-year-old rapper, who goes by Instagram handle @champagnepapi, follows Lisa Rinna, the cast went wild.

In fact, Kyle Richards even tried to score a follow for her own account, posting a sexy bikini picture via Instagram. She captioned the post: “Like my hat? #thirstythursday @champagnepapi I’m upping my game cc @lisarinna.”