The most wonderful time of the year! Tyler Cameron, Teddi Mellencamp and more celebrities are already looking forward to revisiting timeless family traditions this holiday season.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the Bachelorette alum, 27, dished on the best way to spend the holidays in his hometown of Jupiter, Florida. “There’s this bar at the end of my street back home,” he explained. “On Thanksgiving morning and Christmas morning … everyone in the town goes to it. You drink Bloody Marys [or] whatever you really want to drink and we just have a great time. It kicks the shenanigans off for the rest of the day.”

Cameron isn’t the only star whose traditions revolve around a festive food and drink menu. Kyle Richards likes to keep herself busy in the kitchen — and isn’t afraid of turning a holiday meal into a healthy competition.

“My sister Kim [Richards] and me will have a turkey competition because we’re really good cooks,” Kyle told Us. “That’s the only thing, we always make our turkeys and then compare. It’s always a competition and I always, obviously, win and she thinks she wins. Everyone’s cooking in the kitchen together, it’s the best.”

Like the Richards brood, Mellencamp’s holiday season is filled with gratitude for her extended family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum always makes sure she’s prepared with a cute set of “Christmas jammies” for her entire squad — even if no one else is as excited to wear them as she is.

“Every single one of my family members pretends they don’t like it,” the Bravo personality teased. “And when I say family, I don’t mean just the people that live in this house. I mean my brothers, my sisters, their kids, everybody. There’s been years that I’ve made us all dress up like elves. But the pictures are always great!”

While some celebs cozy up at home for the holidays, others use the time off to travel the world. Soccer star Alex Morgan and her husband, Servando Carrasco, take a trip for their wedding anniversary on New Year’s Eve each year, while Karamo Brown plans something special for his whole family.

“Every year, I take my entire family — my mom, my sisters, my best friend and my kids — on a trip,” the Queer Eye star, 39, explained. “We went to Bali last year, we went to Paris the year before. This year we’re planning on going to Whistler, Canada, but we’ll see with [the coronavirus pandemic]. But it’s all about finding moments to connect.”

