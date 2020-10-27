At her own pace. Alex Morgan described the “pressure” she felt to get her postpartum body back in shape after her daughter Charlie’s May arrival.

“Some of that pressure was self-inflicted because of the Olympics being a mere three months after my pregnancy,” the professional soccer player, 31, exclusively explained to Us Weekly on Monday, October 26, while promoting her GoGo SqueeZ partnership. “The [coronavirus] pandemic, which created a postponement in the Olympics, created a weight off my shoulders. I felt like I was putting a lot of pressure on myself [before] … to try to get back into sports as soon as possible.”

The athlete went on to explain that pushing the Olympics back to 2021 meant she could “just be a mom.” Morgan explained, “It’s a sad time we’re in … but I feel like I’m able to see the silver lining.”

The California native worked out “a lot” during her pregnancy. Since becoming a mom, she has been able to “take [her] time and really pay attention to [her] body and be patient” with it.

The Olympian and her husband, Servando Carrasco, announced Charlie’s arrival with a hospital photo via Instagram. “She made us wait longer than expected, but I should have known she would do it her way and her way only,” Morgan captioned her reveal at the time. “My super moon baby.”

The Fort Lauderdale CF player, 32, added with a post of his own: “We love you so much baby girl. Alex you’re such a warrior. Best day of my life.”

The couple, who wed in December 2014, “do want more kids in the future.” Morgan told Us on Monday: “I’m not sure if I want more kids while I’m playing soccer, but I’ll take it. One at a time.”

While hanging at home with Charlie and Carrasco, the Saving the Team author has partnered with GoGo SqueeZ, an applesauce company financially supporting programs addressing barriers to youth sport participation.

“I want to give kids a chance to have fun in sports again and feel like they belong, especially with this pandemic,” Morgan gushed to Us. “It’s a great initiative to try to provide a platform for these leagues to stay afloat for kids to be able to continue to play sports. It really helps with kids’ well-being.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi