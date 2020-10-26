Showing off their skills! Prince William, Duchess Kate and their three children sent a sweet contribution to the Royal British Legion in support of its charitable work.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our #PoppyAppeal this year by baking these delicious poppy cakes which were delivered to our care home in Norfolk,” a tweet from the organization read on Monday, October 26. The post, which included a photo of homemade cupcakes decorated with red poppies, was later reposted by the official Kensington Royal Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal British Legion is helping to support veterans who might be more at risk of contracting the illness or who have been facing other challenges while in isolation. William and Kate, 38, their sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5, are just a few of the many U.K. citizens who have found their own unique way of supporting the organization during these unprecedented times.

While the COVID-19 crisis has impacted royal life in a number of ways, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been grateful for the extra time they’ve been able to spend with their kids. Earlier this year, William joked that the three little ones have been keeping busy with a new hobby — and making a major mess of the palace.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” the prince teased during a visit to Paul Brandon’s Smiths the Bakers bakery in June, adding that Kate has also “been doing quite a bit of baking” during quarantine.

Two months earlier, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Kate had to get creative when it came to keeping her family “entertained” while sheltering in place and often baked cakes with the kids on the weekends.

“The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it,” the source said in April. “They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds.”

Despite their fun-filled days at home, the royals were eventually in need of a change of scenery. In August, the family of five explored the Isles of Scilly before the start of the kids’ school year.

“It was a low-key, last-minute getaway and the family didn’t stand out from the crowd. They visited Tresco Abbey Garden, rode their bikes, took a boat trip and went to the beach,” a source told Us exclusively at the time, adding that William had “told George, Charlotte and Louis so many fun stories” about his visits to the Cornish coast and “wanted to give the kids a taste of his upbringing.”