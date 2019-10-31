Trick or treat — give Us something sweet to eat!

Us Weekly asked a whole host of stars, including Chrissy Teigen, Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington, to name their favorite Halloween candies, and the results were a bit surprising. For example, though Skittles were officially crowned America’s favorite Halloween candy of 2018 by Candystore.com, no star said the fruit-flavored morsels were their No. 1 choice.

Candy corn, however, which tends to be a confection people either love or hate, was easily the most popular pick among the Hollywood heavyweights. Ariel Winter told Us she thinks the multi-colored treat is “so delicious,” and even complained about not being able to get her hands on the sugary staple at her local supermarket during other times of the year. “They save it for Halloween,” she noted.

Another star that’s firmly on team candy corn? Emmy Rossum. The Cold Pursuit actress told Us that her affinity for the vibrant classic stems from the fact that it’s only available for a very specific window of time during the year. As she put it: “You only ever eat it on Halloween!”

Even singer Becky G, who told Radio.com in 2019 she had only tried candy corn for the first time earlier that year, is now a die-hard fan of the seasonal food and called it her most beloved Halloween indulgence.

Chocolate-centric candies are also a hit with the celeb set. While some preferred to hand out chocolate to trick-or-treaters, others just wanted to eat it. Bethenny Frankel, for example, told Us she thinks Dark Chocolate Snickers is the “best candy” and would hand them out to Halloween revelers if it were not for concerns about kids with peanut allergies. Still, the former Bravo star, who suffers from a life-threatening allergy to certain fish, praised the variation on a classic candy bar for having antioxidants, which promote healthy skin.

For La La Anthony, there’s no discriminating when it comes to the chocolate-packed candies she’ll eat on Halloween. The former MTV VJ is a fan of Crunch Bars, Kit Kats and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, to name a few.

