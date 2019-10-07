



Time to stock up on candy! Though we’ve still got a few weeks to go before Halloween, CandyStore.com recently released its annual list of the most popular Halloween candies by state and there are some pretty significant changes when compared with the data from 2018.

For example, while Alabama residents preferred Tootsie Pops last year, the suckers were bumped to third place by Hershey’s Mini Bars (this year’s victor) and candy corn, which nabbed second place this time around.

A similar shift happened in North Dakota. While Jolly Ranchers were the sweet treats of choice in 2018, candy corn took the top spot this year, followed closely by Hot Tamales. Last year’s beloved fruit snacks sunk to third place.

CandyStore.com compiled this data by examining 12 years of sales data (2007-2018) and paying special attention to the months leading up to October 31. The site projects that Halloween candy sales this year will total around $2.6 billion, and that 95 percent of American households will buy candy in honor of the spooky holiday.

From a nationwide perspective, this year’s most popular Halloween candy is Skittles, which took the top spot in seven states – Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Minnesota and South Carolina. Surprisingly, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which are thought to be widely beloved, only took the no. 1 spot in Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina and Texas. Interestingly enough, the treats also shared the top spot with Dubble Bubble Gum in Oklahoma.

On the other end of the spectrum, Lemonheads, Butterfinger and Snickers were some of the sweets that were only ranked the most popular confection in one state each.

And while candy corn is usually viewed as one of the season’s most divisive treats, it managed to take the top spot in an impressive five states – Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico and North Dakota.

Curious to see which Halloween candy residents of your state prefer before you stock up for the holiday? Scroll down for the state-by-state breakdown!

Alabama: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Alaska: Twix

Arizona: Hot Tamales

Arkansas: Skittles

California: Skittles

Colorado: Twix

Connecticut: Milky Way

Delaware: Skittles

Florida: Skittles

Georgia: Jolly Ranchers

Hawaii: Skittles

Idaho: Candy Corn

Illinois: Kit Kat

Indiana: Hot Tamales

Iowa: Candy Corn

Kansas: Reese’s Cups

Kentucky: Swedish Fish

Louisiana: Lemonheads

Maine: Sour Patch Kids

Maryland: Reese’s Cups

Massachusetts: Butterfinger

Michigan: Starburst

Minnesota: Skittles

Mississippi: Snickers

Missouri: Milky Way

Montana: Dubble Bubble Gum

Nebraska: Salt Water Taffy

Nevada: Candy Corn

New Hampshire: Starburst

New Jersey: Tootsie Pops

New Mexico: Candy Corn

New York: Hot Tamales

North Carolina: Reese’s Cups

North Dakota: Candy Corn

Ohio: M&M’s

Oklahoma: Dubble Bubble Gum or Reese’s Cups

Pennsylvania: Hershey’s Mini Bars

Rhode Island: Twix

South Carolina: Skittles

South Dakota: Starburst

Tennessee: Tootsie Pops

Texas: Reese’s Cups

Utah: Jolly Ranchers

Vermont: M&M’s

Virginia: Hot Tamales

Washington D.C.: Tootsie Pops

Washington: Salt Water Taffy

West Virginia: Blow Pops

Wisconsin: Starburst

Wyoming: Salt Water Taffy

Tell Us: Are you surprised by the most popular Halloween candy in your state?

