Hanging at home! Prince William said that his and Duchess Kate’s three kids have been making sweet treats while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, said of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, on Friday, June 19, while visiting Paul Brandon’s Smiths the Bakers bakery, according to Belfast Telegraph.

William went on to say that his wife, 38, has “been doing quite a bit of baking,” noting that he has also “done a little bit” of his own.

In April, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Duchess of Cambridge “bakes and decorates cakes with the kids on the weekend to keep them entertained.”

The insider added at the time: “The kitchen is always a complete mess by the end of it, but it’s all part of the fun — that’s how Kate sees it. They also enjoy gardening together and planting seeds. George has been helping Charlotte with her gymnastics and they’ll spend hours practicing cartwheels, headstands and other moves together. Louis tries to join in too!”

The duchess “counts her blessings that the kids get on so well,” the source concluded.

Homeschooling George and Charlotte has given Kate a greater admiration for their stamina, she told the BBC that same month. “I don’t know how they get it done honestly,” she explained. “You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake [and] you get to the end of the day. They’ve had a lovely time, but it’s amazing how much they can cram into a day, that’s for sure.”

Kate joked that she felt “very mean,” revealing, “Don’t tell the children but we’ve actually kept it going through the holidays.”

The couple find it “appropriate to acknowledge” the COVID-19 spread with their little ones “in simple ways and age-appropriate ways,” she said at the time, explaining, “George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware … although you don’t want to scare them and make it too overwhelming.”