What a fashionable family! Prince William and Kate Middleton don’t just keep their sense of fashion to themselves. They dress their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — just as stylishly!

The Kensington royal family doesn’t make a ton of appearances as a single family unit. But when they do, they sure do make a splash! For instance, on Friday, December 11, the family of five hit the red carpet for the very first time together, attending a special pantomime performance of The National Lottery’s Pantoland at The Palladium. And they certainly dressed the part, looking festive for the holiday season.

While Louis donned a navy Amaia jacket, Charlotte wore a plaid dress with black tights and George paired a striped red-and-blue jumper with his black trouser. As for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate wore a black-and-white mididress and William wore a red sweater with his suit for added Christmas flare. All together, they looked fashionably ready to celebrate the holiday season.

In fact, the family loves to coordinate when they have the opportunity. Back in April, they made a T.V. appearance all dressed in blue outfits to thank essential workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. And apparently this color was a thoughtful choice! According to CafeMom, blue is the official color of the U.K. National Health Services.

Even for less official occasions, they tend to match, whether it be casually in denim or jet-setting ensembles. Then again, a lot of A-list families have these sort of twinning moments with their kids. And we love every second of it!

To see these and many more of the best, most adorable Kensington royal family fashion moments, keep scrolling.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)