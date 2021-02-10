The more, the merrier! Duchess Kate and Prince William are “trying” to conceive their fourth child.

“Having four children was always part of Kate’s plan,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She put the idea on hold when [the coronavirus pandemic] hit, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine and [Prince George and Princess Charlotte] scheduled to return to school in April. She feels ready to start trying again.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, who also shares son Prince Louis, 2, with the prince, 38, has been feeling “broody” since her sister Pippa Middleton’s pregnancy reveal in December 2020. Because she knows that her “clock is ticking,” Kate has been eating a “nutrient-rich” diet to prepare her body.

“It took a while for Kate to convince William, though,” the insider tells Us. “He said that three children is more than enough. The thought of having four made him feel overwhelmed. … But Kate’s desires to have another child have inspired him, and at the end of the day, he loves and appreciates the secure family setting he never had growing up. Why not make it bigger? After taking some time to think about it, he’s on the same page and is excited about the future.”

The couple have even hinted about their plans to Queen Elizabeth II, the source adds, which has left the matriarch, 94, “overjoyed.”

The insider explains, “She adores her great-grandchildren. She’s slightly concerned that the Cambridges are biting off more than they can chew, especially as Kate isn’t planning to employ another nanny (as she wants to be hands-on), but as long as they’re happy, she’s happy.”

Kate is hoping for another daughter since she and Pippa, 37, are “extremely close” sisters. The source tells Us, “She wants Charlotte to have the same enjoyable experience — to grow up with a little a sister to confide in and look out for.”

Pippa shares son Arthur, 2, with her husband, James Matthews, and is expecting baby No. 2. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” a source told Us after her pregnancy news broke.

For more details on Kate and William’s decision to expand their family, watch the video above and check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands today!