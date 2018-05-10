Sharing is caring! A lot of Princess Charlotte’s toys were passed down to her from her brother Prince George, a royal insider explains in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“A lot of Charlotte’s toys are hand-me-downs from George. Although she’s definitely a girly girl, she also loves to play outside, just like George,” the insider explains. “She’s got one of his old scooters and also motorized Jeep she loves to drive around the patio in.”

Toys aren’t the only thing that Charlotte, 3, shares with her brothers either. Royal fans pointed out on May 6 that Prince Louis, who was born on April 23, is wearing the same knitted white outfit in his first official photos that Charlotte wore in hers. The princess also sported the same blue cardigan in her photo with Louis that George, 4, wore in a 2016 photo with Queen Elizabeth.

The source also tells Us that Charlotte has a “great bond” with her brothers.

“She is really enjoying having a younger brother to play with. She’s taking her big sister duties very seriously. She won’t leave baby Louis’ side,” the insider explains, adding that George also “protective” of his siblings.

“Charlotte is just like [George],” the source tells Us. “They have a great bond, and a similar connection is growing between Charlotte and Louis.”

While the Charlotte clearly loves spending time with her brothers, the source also reveals that the toddler “loves” school and is “a confident girl and has made a lot of friends.”

As for more siblings, the insider tells Us that Prince William and Duchess Kate are “thrilled with having three [children],” but “never say never!”

For more on Princess Charlotte and the royal family, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!