Eagle-eyed royals fans noticed Duchess Kate‘s sentimental touches (and royal re-wears) in the first official photos she and Prince William released of their newborn son, Prince Louis, on Saturday, May 5.

In the two pics taken by the doting mom, Louis, who was born on April 23, is dressed in a knitted white outfit, while his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, wears a blue cardigan as she gives him a kiss on the head.

The pictures were reminiscent of the first photos of then-1-month-old Charlotte released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.

In those pics, it was Prince George, 4, who was captured giving his sister a smooch. But in another historic touch, Charlotte is wearing the same white knitted sweater and pants that Louis donned in the pics released on Saturday.

As previously reported, that handmade outfit was from Spanish designer Irulea and was a gift from the royal couple’s Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

But that’s not where the similarities end. Saturday’s photos also show Charlotte wearing one of George’s hand-me-downs — a dark blue Fina Ejerique cardigan that her big brother donned two years ago when he posed with his great-grandmother, the Queen, and her other great-grandchildren for a portrait commemorating the monarch’s 90th birthday.

The sweater, which is no longer available online, retailed for about $50.

As previously reported the new photos of Louis and Charlotte were taken by Kate at the family’s London home at Kensington Palace.

