Royals

Prince Louis and Sister Charlotte Are Both Wearing Hand-Me-Downs in New Pics

By
Princess Charlotte (left) and Prince Louis Kensington Palace (2)

Eagle-eyed royals fans noticed Duchess Kate‘s sentimental touches (and royal re-wears) in the first official photos she and Prince William released of their newborn son, Prince Louis, on Saturday, May 5.

In the two pics taken by the doting mom, Louis, who was born on April 23, is dressed in a knitted white outfit, while his big sister, Princess Charlotte, 3, wears a blue cardigan as she gives him a kiss on the head.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May 2015 in Norfolk, England. Kensington Palace

The pictures were reminiscent of the first photos of then-1-month-old Charlotte released by Kensington Palace in June 2015.

Princess Charlotte kisses Prince Louis on her third birthday on May 2, 2018. Kensington Palace

In those pics, it was Prince George, 4, who was captured giving his sister a smooch. But in another historic touch, Charlotte is wearing the same white knitted sweater and pants that Louis donned in the pics released on Saturday.

As previously reported, that handmade outfit was from Spanish designer Irulea and was a gift from the royal couple’s Spanish nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

The Queen and her great-grandchildren in a portrait taken to commemorate her 90th birthday in 2015. Kensington Palace

But that’s not where the similarities end. Saturday’s photos also show Charlotte wearing one of George’s hand-me-downs — a dark blue Fina Ejerique cardigan that her big brother donned two years ago when he posed with his great-grandmother, the Queen, and her other great-grandchildren for a portrait commemorating the monarch’s 90th birthday.

Prince Louis on April 26, 2018 Kensington Palace

The sweater, which is no longer available online, retailed for about $50.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Anmer Hall in mid-May 2015 in Norfolk, England. Kensington Palace

As previously reported the new photos of Louis and Charlotte were taken by Kate at the family’s London home at Kensington Palace.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, in a photograph taken late October 2015 at Kensington Palace. Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

