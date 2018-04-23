Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their third child on Monday, April 23, and the parents will be counting on their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, to help look after their little ones as they care for their new baby. She’ll now be looking after all three of the royal couple’s children after it was revealed that the couple would not be hiring additional caregivers.

“They didn’t feel the need for an additional nanny,” a source told Us Weekly in February. “They feel they can handle everything with the same arrangement as before.” Borrallo has been a part of the royal family for years, so who is the woman in charge of looking after the royal couple’s children?

Here’s everything you need to know about her.

She was born in Spain.

Borrallo, 47, was born in Madrid, Spain, but grew up in the city of Palencia. She first started working with the royal family in 2014 to care for Prince George, who was eight months old at the time.

Childcare is her calling.

Borrallo is a professional at caring for children. She graduated from Norland College in Bath in the U.K. more than 20 years ago. The college specializes in childcare training and education, and has been open since 1892. She has previously been seen wearing the traditional uniform from the school during special royal events. A friend told Hello! magazine in March 2014 that the babysitter “has worked for other high-profile families” and that “her life is totally dedicated to the family she is working with.”

She’s part of the family.

She currently lives at Kensington Palace, travels with the royal family during their trips and looks after the children during special events. She was the one taking care of Prince George during the celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s 89th birthday in June 2015. During the event, the young royal was spotted at a window at Buckingham Palace, sticking his tongue out while he was in Borrallo’s arms as he watched his parents participate in the Trooping of the Colour.

She knows martial arts.

Borrello, who replaced the previous nanny Jessie Webb, was trained in Taekwondo, avoiding paparazzi, anti-terrorism training, driving in extreme weather, among other practical skills during her time at the school. Graduates from the school have gone on to work for other famous families. The Daily Mail reported that other celebrities, including Mick Jagger and his ex-wife Jerry Hall, have also relied on the Norland nannies to look after their children.

She’s a thoughtful gift giver.

When Princess Charlotte was introduced to the public on the day she was born outside of Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s hospital in 2015, the newborn wore a cream handmade bonnet from a clothing store in Spain, which was given to her by the nanny.