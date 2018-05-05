A royal debut! Prince William and Duchess Kate shared the first photos of newborn son Prince Louis on Saturday, May 5.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge — who also share Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3 — released a solo photo of the baby, who was born on April 23, taken by his doting mom. The youngest royal, who was born in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, where the couple’s other children were also born, was dressed in all white for the pic, which Kensington Palace revealed was taken by Kate at Kensington Palace, when the little prince was just three days old.

The royal couple also shared a gorgeous photo of Louis’ big sister, Charlotte, holding her baby brother and giving him a sweet kiss. Kate captured that sweet moment on camera on Charlotte’s third birthday on May 2 at the family’s London home at Kensington Palace.

The arrival of the baby was officially announced on a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace shortly after Louis was born. As is the royal tradition, Tony Appleton, the unofficial town crier, also stuck to tradition by using a bell to announce the birth to the public. Kate and William reveealed the baby’s name — Prince Louis Arthur Charles — four days after his birth.

Kensington Palace announced via Twitter in September 2017 that the royal couple were expecting their third child. The statement also revealed that Kate, 36, was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, better known as acute morning sickness. She also battled the condition during her first two pregnancies.

Before welcoming the newest addition to their brood, Prince William, 35, told guests at Centerpoint Awards at Kensington Palace in February that he expected to be exhausted after the baby’s arrival. “Our third child is due in April, I’m getting as much sleep as I can,” he said at the time. “Two is fine — I don’t know how I’m going to cope with three. I’m going to be permanently tired.”