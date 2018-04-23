Hear ye, hear ye! The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William welcomed a healthy baby boy on Monday, April 23 — and town crier Tony Appleton was ready to spread the news.

The 81-year-old, who announced the birth of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, reprised his role on Monday with a bell. “Oyez, oyez, oyez!” he began.

It’s a gig Appleton takes very seriously. “Every proclamation I make is important to me, whether it is friend, a company or a member of the royal family,” Appleton told Town & Country in a story published on Monday, April 23. “They all deserve my best efforts to celebrate good news.”

The unofficial town crier believes that baby No. 3 will be named Philip. Per Sky News, bookies’ four favorite names are Arthur, James, Albert and Philip.

As previously reported, Middleton, 36, gave birth to a little prince AT 11:01 a.m. local time. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 7 ounces, Kensington Palace said in a statement. Of course, William, 35, was on hand for the special delivery. the newborn now joins brother Prince George, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte, 2.

The same easel used for William, George and Charlotte’s births will be displayed at Buckingham Palace to announce the newborn’s moniker.

Kensington Palace announced on September 4 that Middleton was pregnant for a third time. Middleton was forced to go public sooner than she originally planned because she was suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!