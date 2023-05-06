All hail the queen. Several members of the royal family paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through touching style statements at King Charles III’s coronation.

Charles, 74, was officially crowned during a service at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6, receiving an homage from son Prince William in a historic event overseen by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The king arrived in a gilded gold carriage with wife Queen Camilla, who was crowned and anointed during her own dedication portion of the ceremony.

Upon arriving at the church, Camilla, 75, wore a robe that was made for her late mother-in-law for her coronation 70 years prior. The crimson red Robe of State was conserved by robemakers at Ede and Ravenscroft before the special occasion.

A second subtle nod to Elizabeth appeared in Camilla’s coat dress designed by Bruce Odfield, which she paired with silk shoes by Elliot Zed. The white gown featured lily of the valley, the same flowers that were used in Elizabeth’s coronation bouquet in 1953.

The longest-reigning British monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, always put her best fashion foot forward when it came to attending engagements and joyous occasions.

During her later years, Her Majesty became known for bright, monochromatic ensembles, ranging from red to yellow and green. She often carried a Launer handbag, donned loafers and accessorized with pearls and brooches.

Elizabeth’s vibrant wardrobe inspired many of her family members, including Princess Kate. “Many of the things that we see the Duchess of Cambridge doing today are things that she’s learned from the queen,” royal expert and author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style Bethan Holt exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2022.

Holt explained that Kate, 41, uses color and “different symbols to send messages” similar to how the monarch had done with her wardrobe for decades before her death. “A lot of Kate’s love of skirts came from the queen,” the author told Us, noting that the queen was “famously” known for not being “keen on women wearing trousers so much.”

The princess continued to honor Elizabeth following her passing. At Her Majesty’s procession to Westminster Hall last year, the British royal arrived at Buckingham Palace, wearing a pearl-leaf brooch that once belonged to the queen, according to Lauren Kiehna, editor of The Court Jeweller. Elizabeth famously wore the piece in 1999. Kate styled the look with a tailored coat dress and a dainty hat that featured a netted veil. (Kate wore earrings from the queen as she and other members of the royal family received Elizabeth’s casket on September 13, 2022.)

Camilla has also shown her adoration for Elizabeth through fashion. For her husband’s first state banquet in November 2022, she donned Elizabeth’s Belgian Sapphire Tiara. The occasion marked the first time Camilla sported the tiara, which was previously owned by Elizabeth, who famously wore it for her visit to Singapore in 1989 and when welcoming China to the U.K. in 2015.

At the Saturday celebration, Camilla sported Queen Mary’s Crown. The headpiece was modified to include the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds — which were featured on the crown when it was created but were later replaced so that the jewels could be used on other royal regalia, per the Royal Collection Trust.

The stones were set in a brooch for Queen Mary and later worn by Elizabeth. The late monarch memorably wore the luxurious brooch while celebrating her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

