An elegant honor. Princess Kate paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a special accessory at Her Majesty’s procession to Westminster Hall.

The British royal, 40, arrived at Buckingham Palace by car on Wednesday, September 14, wearing a pearl-leaf brooch that once belonged to the queen, according to Lauren Kiehna, editor of The Court Jeweller. Elizabeth famously wore the piece in 1999. Kate styled the look with a tailored coat dress and a dainty hat that featured a netted veil. (The princess wore earrings from the queen as she and other members of the royal family received Elizabeth’s casket on Tuesday, September 13.)

On Wednesday, Kate also accessorized with earrings from Princess Diana‘s collection, per Kiehna. The jewels feature two diamond studs and a dangling pearl. The late princess wore the sparklers in 1981 for a dinner in honor of King Khalid of Saudi Arabia.

After arriving at the church, where Her Majesty will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19, Kate was joined by her husband, Prince William. The two reunited with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to honor the late monarch with a service inside the historic building. (William, 40, Harry, 37, and their father, King Charles III, marched alongside other members of the royal family behind Elizabeth’s hearse before arriving at Westminster Hall. Markle, 40, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, followed the procession in a separate car than Kate and Queen Consort Camilla.

The former Suits star also honored the queen with her fashion. The “Archetypes” host was photographed wearing pearl earrings the queen gave her following her wedding to Harry in 2018, the Daily Mail reported. Markle also dressed in somber attire for the occasion, sporting black dress, sheer tights and pointed-toe pumps. She wore her hair in a sleek updo.

The longest-reigning British monarch died “peacefully” at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on Thursday, September 8. She was 96. Her death came more than one year after her husband Prince Philip‘s passing in April 2021.

The couple shared four children: Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. Her Majesty went on to have eight grandchildren — including William, Harry, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. She had 12 great-grandchildren, among them Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.