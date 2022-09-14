Queen Elizabeth II‘s coffin arrived at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, September 14, and her lying in state has officially begun.

The late monarch, who died on Thursday, September 8, was mourned by the royal family and members of the armed forces during the brief ceremony in London. After a procession from Buckingham Palace to Parliament’s oldest building, the queen’s coffin was carried in by military servicemen, who served as pallbearers.

King Charles III attended with Queen Consort Camilla by his side. His younger siblings stood behind him in age order, with Princess Anne and Prince Andrew followed by Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

After Elizabeth’s children, who she shared with the late Prince Philip, were Charles’ sons. Prince William and Princess Kate stood in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The queen’s other grandchildren, such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, stood further back.

Just as they would if the queen entered the room alive, everyone bowed their heads or curtsied to show respect. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, gave a deep curtsy to the casket.

Her Majesty’s remains were laid upon the catafalque, the raised platform where the coffin will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19. The coffin is covered in the royal standard and topped with flowers as well as the imperial state crown on a purple cushion.

The service started with the Choir of the Chapel Royal performing Psalm 139, which reads, “You have searched me, Lord, and you know me.”

A brief service was performed by the Archbishop of Canterbury supported by the Dean of Westminster.

The royals stood in silence as they paid their respects.

Most were in military uniforms — except the Duke of Sussex, 37, and the Duke of York, 62. Andrew will only be allowed to wear his uniform at the state funeral on Monday, but Harry was not granted the same exception.

Andrew stepped down from all public duties in 2019 following Virginia Giuffre‘s allegations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. They settled out of court earlier this year, but in January, Andrew was stripped of all his royal titles and patronages amid the scandal.

Harry, meanwhile, served in the British armed forces for a decade, but he lost his three honorary military titles (Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief of Small Ships and Diving) after he and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal duties in 2020.

“[Harry] has come to terms with not wearing uniform on these occasions,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Whilst that’s disappointing in some senses, he’s just grateful to be present and honoring the queen. At the end of the day, it’s only a uniform.”

Scroll down for more from inside the service: