King Charles III’s Coronation: See Every Royal’s Outfit 

Glorious and grandeur. The crowning of King Charles III is almost upon Us — and promises a number of splendid fashion statements.

While the 73-year-old monarch — who assumed his place as sovereign following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 — will cue the pomp and circumstance with a number of historic robes and a magnificent crown on Saturday, May 6, other members of the royal family — and other royals around the world — are expected to command attention with stately styles.

The official event is being held at Westminster Abbey in London and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Coronation Service will be the main event on the first day of Coronation Weekend. Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will arrive at Westminster Abbey from Buckingham Palace in what’s known as “The King’s Procession.” Camilla — who also assumed her new royal title after Her Majesty’s death — will also be crowned on Saturday.

The next day, there will be a Coronation Concert and the Coronation Big Lunch, which consists of communities sharing a meal “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship,” per Buckingham Palace.

Prior to the big weekend, Charles has expressed his commitment to the throne on numerous occasions.

“I … solemnly pledge myself throughout the remaining time God grants me to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” the monarch shared in his first speech as king in September 2022. “And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom or in the realms and territories across the world and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love as I have throughout my life.”

He added: “My life will, of course, change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

Charles’ momentous celebration has not got on without controversy, however. The highly-anticipated event has been overshadowed by drama in the royal family, specifically tension between Charles and his son Prince Harry.

Nerves mounted after the 38-year-old prince published his memoir, Spare, in January, detailing his alleged hardships at the hands of The Firm and several relatives, including brother Prince William — who Harry accused of physically attacking him over his marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018. Naturally, many wondered if Harry and Meghan would be invited to his father’s coronation.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on April 12 that Harry will be in attendance with Meghan staying back in California to be with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. (Archie turns four on Saturday and Harry is expected to leave London shortly after the coronation to celebrate his son’s milestone.)

Still, things are not peachy for Harry. Royal expert Omid Scobie revealed on a March 3 episode of Britain’s This Morning that although Harry has “regular” contact with Charles, his communication with William, 40, is “minimal.”

