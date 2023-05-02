Changing it up! King Charles III is modernizing the fashion protocol for his coronation.

Traditionally, the aristocracy and family members wear coronation robes, extravagant silk gowns, elbow-high gloves and more glamorous garbs, but this year will be different. King Charles III, 74, is keeping his coronation at Westminster Abbey on the (slightly) more casual side.

Instead of the iconic robes traditionally worn, the king is not following traditional fashion protocol at his ceremony. Ahead of the Saturday, May 6, ceremony, King Charles III’s former butler Grant Harrold told Slingo, “For this coronation, most royals will wear suits, not their special robes.” The etiquette expert, 45, continued, “This is a massive change to royal protocol.”

Harrold, however, is anticipating that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will both wear the traditional coronation robes for the ceremony.

He explained that neither Princess Kate nor Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, will wear tiaras because “the focus will be more on day wear, showing how relaxed the dress code is for the event,” but expects to see both in formal dresses.

Prince William is predicted to don a coronet — or a small crown — during the ceremony. According to The Times, Kate, 41, is expected to wear flowers in her hair, to honor “King Charles’s belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature.”

At his coronation, the King will wear the St Edward’s Crown, which was made for Charles II and was used by Queen Elizabeth II during her royal insignia. The 1661 relic is made of a solid gold frame that’s set with rubies, sapphires, topaz, amethysts and tourmalines. It features a purple velvet cap and is finished with an ermine band.

During the crowning, the King will wear the Supertunica, a golden long sleeve coat with a beautiful embroidery design. The layer has been worn by other monarchs at their coronations, including King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, is expected to honor the late queen by wearing the Robe of State that was originally made for Elizabeth during her coronation. The breathtaking robe, made by Ede & Ravenscroft features a crimson velvet cape finished with gold trim.

Elizabeth’s coronation fashion was more traditional to England’s history. Dukes, duchesses and more all wore robes that were designed for her ceremony. The late monarch — who died in 2022 at the age of 96 — sported a Norman Harnell design, which featured a white silk ball gown, short sleeves, sweetheart neckline, an embroidered and beaded design.

