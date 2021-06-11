Stand down! Duchess Kate’s three children don’t always love being in front of the camera.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Mummy, please stop taking photographs!’” the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, told fellow mom photographer Ceri A. Edwards in a Thursday, June 10, video for her Hold Still project.

Edwards agreed saying, “I do take a lot of pictures of my family. But I love it, and I love looking back.”

Kate shares three children with Prince William — Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — and has snapped many of their birthday portraits over the years, from her eldest showing his missing teeth to her youngest riding a bike.

With her photography project, announced in May 2020, the duchess is hoping to demonstrate the power of pictures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve all seen some incredible images out there and heard some amazing stories — some desperately sad stories, but also some really uplifting ones as well,” she explained during a Britain’s This Morning appearance that month. “I really hope that through a project like this, we might be able to showcase some of those stories and to document and share a moment in time, I suppose, that we’re all experiencing.”

The royal family member’s goal is “to help capture the spirit, the hopes, the fears and feelings of the U.K. as we continue to deal with the coronavirus,” she explained at the time, highlighting “resilience and bravery, humour and sadness, creativity and kindness, and human tragedy and hope.”

While Samir Hussein has taken many photos of the royal family over the years, he called Kate a “really keen photographer” of her own while exclusively speaking to Us Weekly in April 2020.

“You can see from the pictures she takes that she’s better, certainly better than your average person on the streets,” Hussein explained to Us. “She’s got a good eye, and she’s a good photographer. I’m impressed by her pictures, absolutely.”

The photographer called Kate’s daughter a “real character” for the cameras, leading to many “spontaneous moments” over the years. “I think that’s the thing with kids, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and that makes it really fun to photograph,” Hussein said. “At the end of the day, they’re just kids, and you can’t necessarily ask them to behave in a certain way because it [makes for] some really good images.”