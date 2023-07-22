Prince George is turning double digits — and the palace is commemorating the milestone with a brand-new portrait.

The photo, which was taken on the steps of Windsor Castle, features the 10-year-old donning a blue checkered collared shirt and slacks and was released on Friday, July 21, just one day before George’s official birthday.

The snap was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, a change from his mother, Princess Kate, who has taken her son’s photo on his previous birthdays.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 41, welcomed their firstborn in July 2013. Upon his birth, George joined the royal line of succession and became third in line for the throne behind his father and grandfather, King Charles III.

George and his siblings — Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — each moved up a position following the death of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022 and currently sit as second, third and fourth in line for the throne, respectively. (Their uncle, Prince Harry, and his two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, follow the young royals on the lineup.)

As George has grown up, the future king has taken on responsibility by looking after his brother and sister. “George is a hard worker. He sometimes needs a nudge like all kids his age but he’s very smart and right up there at the top of his class,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

The insider went on to call the prince a “well-grounded, down-to-earth little boy,” and noted that George is “very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really.”

In addition to following in his father’s royal footsteps, George and his father have bonded over their similar interests, according to the source.

A second insider revealed to Us one month later that William and Kate were raising their children to be “aware of their privileges” and “to be graceful.” Rather than “boast about their positions or have superiority complexes,” the insider said the young royals “treat their peers with kindness and as equals.”

George’s 10th birthday comes after a slew of recent royal appearances. He played a significant part in Charles’ May 6 coronation ceremony as one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour. Two days after the Westminster Abbey ceremony, George joined his parents and siblings at The Big Help Out volunteer event, at which Louis was seen devouring several s’mores.

One month after the coronation, George, Charlotte and Louis joined the royal family once more on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Charles’ first official Trooping the Colour ceremony. The siblings were spotted making funny faces throughout the day. George showed off his teeth with a silly smile as Louis puffed his cheeks while punching the air in excitement while watching the Royal Air Force flyover.