Sugar rush! Prince Louis enjoyed a round of s’mores with his family during his first royal engagement.

The 5-year-old took a break from volunteering at the 3rd Upton Scout Group on Monday, May 8, to enjoy the campfire dessert with other kids. Footage captured by the Daily Mail showed his mom, Princess Kate, and another volunteer assembling a s’more for Louis, who was previously caught chowing down on a marshmallow on a skewer. As the volunteer handed the snack to Louis, Kate, 41, reminded her little one to be polite and thank the woman for the s’more.

Once he was given the sweet treat, Louis took a bite and had a blissful smile on his face as he danced around in a circle. He ran into his older sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, and hugged Kate while clutching his snack.

Also present at the event were Prince William and Prince George, 9. In another clip shared via Twitter, William, 40, pointed out that George’s marshmallow was “on fire.” The family spent the day helping with renovations at a scout hut near Windsor Castle as part of The Big Help Out following King Charles III’s coronation. Kate, for her part, is the joint President of the Scout Association alongside Prince Edward.

“The Big Help Out will highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation,” read an announcement on the royal family’s website revealing the plans for the volunteer festivities. “In tribute to His Majesty The King’s public service, The Big Help Out will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.”

I’m slightly slow in sending this as am down with the family with very slow signal but this adorable video of Louis should make up for it! pic.twitter.com/ZMtPWmnHP3 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 8, 2023

With their parents’ supervision, Louis was spotted pushing a wheelbarrow full of dirt, while George was in charge of the power tools. Charlotte, for her part, decided to take up painting. The trio later tried their hand at archery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took their little ones to participate in the charitable occasion on his father’s behalf. The newly crowned monarch, 74, and Queen Camilla were not present at any of the philanthropic events on Monday.

“While wholly supportive of the Big Help Out initiatives taking place right across Britain … [the King and Queen] will not be attending any events in-person. These will instead be attended by other members of the royal family,” a palace spokesperson explained.

Charles and Camilla — whom he tied the knot with in 2005 — were blessed and anointed by The Archbishop of Canterbury during his historic coronation on Saturday, May 6. While the couple were officially crowned over the weekend, the king and queen officially assumed their new titles in September 2022 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was attended by Charles’ sons, William and Prince Harry, as well as Kate. However, Meghan Markle was not present for the occasion as it took place the same day as her and Harry’s son, Archie’s 4th birthday.

During the ceremony, George walked in the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey as one of his grandfather’s Pages of Honour. After the service, Charles was joined by Camilla, William, Kate, George, Charlotte, Louis, Princess Anne, Sir Tim Laurence, Edward, Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the public.

On Sunday, William and Kate brought their two eldest kids to the coronation concert at the East Lawn of Windsor Castle. The family sat in the front row of the VIP box as they watched Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and more musical acts take the stage.