Sugar rush! Though some stars tend to keep to healthy diets that might limit their consumption of desserts and other sweet treats, there are many more who simply can’t get enough of cake, cookies, ice cream.

Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for her slim figure and very nutritious eating regimen, she happily admitted in May 2020 that she had eaten “four cakes in two weeks.” The candid confession was revealed in a YouTube discussion with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, as the Poosh founder was quarantined in her home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, instead of stressing out about her sudden influx of baked goods, Kourtney shared that she was taking things day by day. “So whatever,” she added. “We love to bake at our house, I always have chocolate chip banana bread that’s gluten-free … but I think my lifestyle is to eat really healthy.”

The mother of three explained: “I choose my calories wisely. For me, eating is a lifestyle, but I have my times … like when I go to Italy, I’m definitely not trying to eat a certain way, but I love healthy food as well.”

Kourtney noted that she loves fruit and “a great salad,” but tries to “balance” her diet as often as possible. “I indulge,” she said.

Gigi Hadid understands the concept of indulging as well. The model, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, typically has to maintain her slim figure when she’s strutting down the catwalk. However, just days before announcing her pregnancy in April 2020, the fashion pro celebrated her 25th birthday with an everything bagel cake created by Buddy Valastro himself.

“The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY!” Hadid gushed via Instagram at the time. “This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan.”

As Hadid later revealed during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in April 2020, Valastro’s homemade confection was inspired by one of her first pregnancy cravings. “I eat an everything bagel a day,” she told the Saturday Night Live alum.

Scroll down to see more stars who can’t get enough sweets!