Just call her the cake queen! During a recent chat with her sister Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she’s eaten quite a few cakes over the last two weeks while stuck in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Kourtney, 41, is typically a very healthy eater, the surprising revelation came when she and Khloé, 35, were answering a fan question about their respective diets and workout routines during a Poosh livestream on Wednesday, May 13.

While Khloé, who revealed that she’s lost nearly 60 pounds since welcoming daughter True in April 2018, was quick to call her older sister a “great eater,” the Poosh founder said she doesn’t deny herself when she has a hankering for a treat.

“I choose my calories wisely,” she explained. “For me, eating is a lifestyle, but I have my times … like when I go to Italy, I’m definitely not trying to eat a certain way, but I love healthy food as well.”

The California native added that she loves things like fruit and “a great salad,” but tries to “balance” her diet as often as possible. “I indulge,” she said.

When Khloé shared that she had “eight pieces of cake last week,” her older sister could easily relate.

“Totally!” Kourtney exclaimed. I just finished four of those cakes in two weeks. Four cakes in two weeks!”

However, instead of stressing out about her sudden influx of baked goods, Kourtney is taking things day by day. “So whatever,” she said. “We love to bake at our house, I always have chocolate chip banana bread that’s gluten-free … but I think my lifestyle is to eat really healthy.”

When she’s looking to lose a few pounds, the eldest Kardashian sister noted that the keto diet “works for me,” as does intermittent fasting, which involves her not eating for about 14 to 16 hours at a time.

In a Poosh post from earlier this month, Kourtney even shared some of her go-to intermittent fasting tips, such as drinking green tea to “squash a sweet craving” and brushing her teeth to curb her appetite.

Still, when she’s not looking to slim down, the lifestyle expert reiterated that balance is key, explaining, “I think it’s important to have cheat days — treat yourself days.”

Added Khloé: “It’s important to have balance in anything you do.”