A royal invitation! King Charles III is gearing up for his coronation ceremony with the release of his and Queen Consort Camilla’s official coronation portrait and invitation.

“The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla,” the invitation, which was released by Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, April 4, read. “By Command of the King the Earl Marshal is directed to invite … to be present at the Abbey Church of Westminster on the 6th Day of May 2023.”

Per the palace, the ornate card features the Green Man —“an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign.” Charles, who succeeded the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96, has been a longtime environmentalist and conservation activist. The invitation, which was designed by Andrew Jamieson, was “hand-painted in watercolor and gouache,” and will be reproduced and printed on recycled card with gold foil detailing.”

The highly sought-after invite also features a lion, unicorn and boar, which are all symbols from the monarch’s coat of arms.

The card “will be issued in due course to over 2,000 guests,” Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday, adding that Prince George, Charles’ eldest grandson and second in line to the throne, will be among one of the “eight Pages of Honour” who “have been chosen to attend Their Majesties during the Coronation Service.”

In addition to the 9-year-old prince, Charles’ four other pages will be Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. Camilla’s companions will be her grandsons, Gus and Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot.

Along with the card, the palace released an official portrait of the king, 74, and queen, 75, in honor of next month’s ceremony. The royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, both donned bright blue apparel for the photo, with Camilla wearing a cobalt blue dress that she accessorized with pearl earrings. The monarch, for his part, donned a navy blue pinstripe suit with an azure, patterned tie. Both Charles and Camilla grinned broadly for the picture.

With the release of the invitations, royal watchers are eagerly waiting to learn who will attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation in May — particularly his youngest son, Prince Harry, and Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle.

The Sussexes, who have been on the rocks with the rest of the royals since stepping down from their senior duties in 2020, “received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the couple told Us Weekly last month, though the rep declined to reveal if the duo will be in attendance. “An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.”

The 38-year-old prince, for his part, told ITV in January that he was unsure if he’ll be present at his father’s ceremony. “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he noted. “But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

Harry, who has settled into life in California with Meghan, 41, and their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 21 months, attempted to visit his dad last month while he was across the pond dealing with a lawsuit against the British press.

“Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy,” royal expert Alexander Larman exclusively told Us recently while discussing his book The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided, which will hit bookshelves on April 18. The author added that despite the tension between Harry and the rest of the royals, he would be “amazed” if the BetterUp CIO chose to skip the ceremony.