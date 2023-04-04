Making an effort? Prince Harry allegedly attempted to visit his father, King Charles III, during a recent trip to the U.K.

“Apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles, but King Charles said he was too busy,” royal expert Alexander Larman exclusively told Us Weekly recently while discussing his book The Windsors at War: The King, His Brother, and a Family Divided, which will hit bookstands on April 18.

While Larman isn’t sure if the Duke of Sussex, 38, plans on attending the monarch’s upcoming coronation, he would be “amazed” if Harry chose to skip the royal event.

“If he [doesn’t] go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,’” the journalist told Us at the time.

Harry was recently in the U.K. to appear in court alongside Elton John, David Furnish and more stars who are suing the publishing company Associated Newspapers Limited — the publisher behind sites including Daily Mail, Mail Online and the Mail on Sunday — for an alleged unlawful gathering of information.

Despite his short trip across the pond, Harry and his family have not been on the best terms for years and things escalated in the past several months after Harry released his memoir, Spare, and went on a press tour to promote the book and his and his wife’s docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In all those projects, the retired military pilot spoke candidly about his relationship with members of the royal family, including his father, 74, and his brother, Prince William.

In the tell-all, the Invictus Games founder claimed that his father told him “there’s not enough money to go around” for himself and Meghan, 41, because Charles was “already having to pay” for William, 40, and his wife, Princess Kate.

“Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him,” Harry wrote, also alluding to his late mother, Princess Diana. “He’d lived through that before, and had no interest in living through it again.”

Despite the rift, the Archewell cofounder shared his hopes to reconcile with his family and he still has love for them.

“I don’t think that we can ever have peace with my family unless the truth is out there,” Harry confessed while appearing on Good Morning America in January. “There’s a lot that I can forgive, but there needs to be conversations in order for reconciliation, and part of that has to be accountability. … I just hope that there’s a way that we can have a conversation that is trusted within that conversation that isn’t then spilled to the British press.”