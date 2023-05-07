Two big celebrations in one day! Yet the royal family did not publicly wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son, Prince Archie, a happy birthday amid King Charles III’s coronation.

The royal family kept all social media posts focused on the historic event as Charles, 74, was crowned king at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6, across the pond in California, his youngest grandson, Archie, turned 4.

While the Duke of Sussex, 38, was on hand in the U.K. to watch his father’s historic celebration — where he sat in the third row and didn’t publicly interact with the king — Meghan, 41, stayed in the U.S. to be with their children. (In addition to Archie, the Archewell cofounders are also the proud parents of daughter Lilibet, 23 months.)

“Meghan is planning something really low-key to celebrate Archie’s birthday,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the coronation. “Since Harry won’t be able to attend, she just wants to do something intimate with family and a few very close friends.”

Harry joined Archie’s celebration on Saturday evening. Us Weekly confirmed that he was on a flight back to California shortly after the coronation to spend time with his eldest child on his birthday.

While the king was “thrilled” that his youngest son — with whom he has been estranged for years — would be in attendance for the coronation, a source exclusively told Us in April, he was “sad” that the Suits alum would have to miss the big event.

“Charles was hoping the coronation would be a chance to better connect and maintain healing between [him and Meghan],” a third insider shared.

The “Archetypes” podcast host, however, “wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” another source exclusively told Us last month. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first.”

The Bench author “feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family,” the insider said. “But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

Archie’s 4th birthday comes just four days after his cousin Princess Charlotte — Prince William and Princess Kate’s daughter — turned 8 years old on Tuesday, May 2. One week prior, Prince Louis, Prince George, 9, and Charlotte’s younger brother, turned 5. William, 40, and Kate, 41, as well as the official royal family social media accounts, wished the Wales children a happy birthday.

Despite any tension between The Firm and the Sussexes — Harry and Meghan have frequently called out the royal family for their alleged mistreatment since stepping down from their positions as senior royals in 2020 — the Wales family and Charles and Queen Camilla have publicly paid tribute to the Sussex children on their respective birthdays.