Playing his part. Prince George looked all grown up as he participated in the coronation of grandfather King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

The 9-year-old served as one of four Pages of Honor during the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey in London. He walked behind Charles, 74, in a sharp red coat and black pants, holding onto the train of a long robe as the king approached the Chair of State.

As the eldest son of Prince William and Princess Kate, who were also in attendance for the royal ceremony, George is second in line for the British throne. His participation in Charles’ coronation makes him the youngest future monarch to be formally involved in such a ceremony. (Charles was just 4 years old when his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953 and did not have an official role in the festivities.)

Along with George, the Prince and Princess of Wales are the parents of Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5. The little ones arrived at Westminster Abbey with their parents on Saturday, with Louis waving to passersby from the backseat of the state car.

William and Kate’s eldest son is “very protective” of his younger siblings, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022, adding, “[He] goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

Despite his high placement in the line of succession, George is a “well-grounded, down-to-earth little boy” and a “hard worker” with similar interests to any other child his age. “He’s very sociable and can chat for hours about his favorite soccer players, plus he loves rugby, cricket, all forms of sports really,” the insider told Us.

The future king is “definitely a daddy’s boy,” per the source. “It’s not just their physical resemblance, they’ve got a ton of the same interests and hobbies in common – even helicopters!”

Raising a royal heir isn’t always easy, but George’s parents have a “modern approach” when it comes to parenting. “[They’re] strict but fair,” a source exclusively told Us in July 2021. “Open communication is key for them. … [But they] set boundaries and have rules in place.”

William and Kate have tried to move away from the “stiff upper lip” attitude that defines the royal family and teach their kids “to express their emotions and ask questions to enable them to grow up as healthy adults,” the insider added.

George has made more public appearances with his parents at royal engagements and events over the years, from Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022 to the annual Sandringham Christmas service that December. While they aim to give George and his siblings normal childhoods, the young prince is finding his stride.

“His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years,” a source exclusively told Us in March 2022. “He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine. … It’s clear Prince William and Kate are raising him well.”