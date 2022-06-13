She Knows Best Every Time Princess Charlotte Corrected Her Brothers

Sibling bonding? Over the years, Prince William and Duchess Kate‘s kids have gone viral because of their adorable (and relatable!) interactions — especially when Princess Charlotte reminds her brothers about proper etiquette.

In June 2022, Charlotte was joined by her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, at the Trooping the Colour Parade during Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee, which honored the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. As the kids made their carriage procession debut alongside Kate and Duchess Camilla, Charlotte was photographed correcting her younger brother’s enthusiastic wave.

As Louis waved to the people at the event, Charlotte decided to take a break from waving and stopped her brother at the same time. The youngest child, for his part, returned back to waving as soon as his sister put his hand in his lap.

The children’s antics continued throughout the Platinum Jubilee as they joined their parents at various appearances. As the celebration came to a close, William and Kate joked about their kids’ memorable moments.

“What a fantastic weekend of celebrations. Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special,” the couple, who got married in 2011, wrote via the official Kensington Royal social media account. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership. From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

The post, which was accompanied by a photo of Louis with his hands on his hips, concluded: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… 👀.”

Royal family photographer Samir Hussein previously opened up about his experience capturing Charlotte’s personality on film. “Princess Charlotte did [have] some great pictures over the years. Just some great spontaneous moments,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2020. “She seems to be, like, a real character.”

Hussein noted that he never knew what to expect when photographing the royal children. “I think that’s the thing with kids, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and that makes it really fun to photograph,” he explained. “At the end of the day they’re just kids, and you can’t necessarily ask them to behave in a certain way because it [makes for] some really good spontaneous images.”

Scroll down for every time that Charlotte publicly corrected her siblings: