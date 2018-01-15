She’s in charge! Queen Elizabeth II teased that Princess Charlotte actually bosses around her older brother, Prince George. The 91-year-old monarch made the funny comment while speaking to Emily Clay, a 10-year-old student who won a bible signed by the queen for a school religious educational project.

According to the Eastern Daily Press, when the royal asked Emily if she “looked after” her younger sister Hadleigh, the duos’ mom Ellen quipped, “It’s the other way around.” The queen replied, “It’s like that with Charlotte and George.”

The exchange happened on Sunday, January 14, at Sangringham House located outside of London. EDP reports that Emily’s father Tom won the same competition nearly 30 years ago and still remembers speaking to the Queen while she signed his bible.

As previously reported, Britain’s tiniest heirs love spending time with one another and Charlotte typically takes the lead. “Charlotte loves to chase [George] around. They’re both very active children.” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month, noting that the siblings often resort to roughhousing. “They still like a bit of rough and tumble. She’s not afraid of a grazed knee and it’s most certainly not going to stop her from running around the corridors … Charlotte’s always got her eye on something and she moves at the speed of life!”

When she’s not playing with George, the 2-year-old enjoys taking tennis lessons. “Mum or Dad always stays close by to support her, but she’s quite the natural,” a source said of Charlotte last month, who has also taken up swimming, loves playing with Disney princesses and is quite the “whiz” on her tricycle. Meanwhile, 4-year-old George “loves anything on wheels” and spends hours riding his bike.

A palace insider exclusively told Us in December that Prince William and Duchess Kate do not allow their tots to play with iPads and similar devices. “As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment, they’re firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination,” the source said, noting that, on the weekends, George and Charlotte take day trips to the petting zoo or an adventure playground.

The little ones will soon welcome a new playmate as Duchess Kate is pregnant and expecting her third child with Prince William in April. “[She is] enjoying her last months of pregnancy and feeling great,” a royal insider told Us last month, adding that the 36-year-old has recovered after suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute morning sickness. “It’s amazing what a difference the last trimesters feel like compared to the early days, which she struggled with more than ever this time.”

