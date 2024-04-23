Princess Kate and Prince William bucked tradition by not sharing a new picture of Prince Louis in the early hours of his birthday.

Royal fans keen to mark the youngster’s sixth year of life with a celebratory snap were left disappointed that his parent’s social media accounts have so far stayed silent in a huge break from tradition.

It was thought that the royal couple would release a photograph of their youngest child on his big day despite the infamous uproar over their manipulated Mother’s Day picture.

The pair has not only failed to post a new photograph online, but have also not shared the image with the media, despite having traditionally provided it to the press under an embargo the day before.

The family has released a new photo of Louis every year to mark his birthday since 2019.Despite this, royal watchers remain hopeful that the couple will publicly acknowledge Louis’ sixth at some point today.

Last year, the couple released a photo of Kate pushing Louis around in a wheelbarrow in Windsor for his fifth birthday. For his previous birthdays they shared pictures of Louis that Kate, who describes herself as an amateur photographer, took herself.

The photo on his fourth year was taken at a beach in Norfolk, and on his third birthday he was shown riding his bike at Kensington Palace.

For his first and second birthdays, the couple shared snaps taken at their home.

Last month, Kate, 42, shocked the world after announcing she was undergoing cancer treatment and would be taking a break from public duties. The news came shortly after King Charles lll revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

William and Kate, who are also parents to Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 8, said that they had sensitively shared the news with their children before going public.