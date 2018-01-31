Distance makes the heart grow fonder! Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about how she thinks her career has benefited her marriage with husband Matthew Broderick.

The Divorce star, 52, appeared on the latest episode of Girlboss Radio with Sophia Amoruso and spoke about how their busy schedules have helped her maintain her 20-year marriage.

“I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together,” Parker said. “His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that’s been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way. Anytime that any relationship is hard, it’s the point in which you’re deciding, ‘Is this worth the investment getting through whatever that thing is?'”

She added: “I’ve been fortunate. Relationships are hard. I always felt that I wanted to invest more.”

The Sex and the City alum said that making things work isn’t always easy, and the desire to be with someone through the good and bad is key. “I love him, and I think he’s brilliant. I’m sure I annoy him,” she said. “He annoys me sometimes. But also, I’m enormously proud of the person he is. I think the longer you can last, the more invested you just are and so their triumphs are yours, their disappointments are yours the more you feel those things and experience them, the more it’s hard to imagine not being part of their life.”

The longtime pair tied the knot in 1997 and share son James, 15, and 8-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion. Parker also revealed during the podcast that motherhood changed the way she lives her life. “You’re in a constant state of worrying about your children,” she said. “It’s very painful and it’s exhilarating. It’s a really interesting way of living in the world.”

“It’s not for everybody, there’s a lot that’s really hard,” she continued. “All I do is organize people’s lives and get them here and there and all that. It’s what I wanted and with that, though, comes witnessing somebody hopefully develop into a really interesting, decent person who contributes something.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!