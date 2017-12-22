Spreading the joy! Kaley Cuoco is following her heart this holiday season and has vowed to make a great contribution to a cause near and dear to her – encouraging pet adoption.

The animal lover, 32, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 21, to announce her end-of-the-year good deed. “For the rest of December, I will be donating $200 in honor of each animal adopted from one of our @pawworks locations,” she wrote alongside a picture of her with her dwarf horse Shmooshy.

She added: “@Barkbox will also donate a box of toys and goodies for the same rescued pet! Maybe it’s time to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season. It will change their life. And yours!! 🎄🐶 🐱#adoptdontshop”

Paw Works is a Southern California based nonprofit animal rescue organization dedicated to partnering with shelters to give abandoned animals a second chance at life. Their goal is to address the severity of animal overpopulation and abandonment through adoption, education, awareness and community programs focused on spaying, neutering, training and veterinary care.

The Big Bang Theory actress is a proud pet mom of two rescue pit bulls, a small dog deemed “little snowball,” a dwarf horse and is an avid horseback rider. She is very outspoken when it comes to her admiration for animals, and says her love for them is something that initially bonded her and her fiance Karl Cook, who is a professional equestrian.

“He’s a real person and I think the big deal was knowing how much he loves dogs and horses — that’s always on my checklist,” she told Us Weekly this summer. “‘Must love dogs’ is No. 1, and he checked that off quite quickly and I fell very hard.”

The couple announced their engagement earlier this month when the Charmed alum added an emotional video to Instagram on December 1. “Still crying every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!” she captioned the sweet clip.

