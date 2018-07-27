Living their best life! Kaley Cuoco might be recovering from shoulder surgery, but from the looks of it, her dogs are thoroughly enjoying their down time with the Big Bang Theory star.

The 32-year-old actress captured an afternoon by the pool with her pups on Instagram on Thursday, July 26 — and one of her four-legged friends was all about the pool floats.

She first added a picture of her pit bull mix floating on a water toy with the caption, “We are all just bystanders in Shirley’s world,” before sharing a series of Stories showcasing the canine’s adventures.

“WHAT?!!” she captioned the first clip, which shows Shirley lounging on the float as another big dog named Norman looks on in excitement. “She won’t get off the raft.”

As the videos go on, her pocket-sized pup Ruby grows concerned, keeping her distance from the water as Cuoco can be heard asking her if she wants to join. “RUBY HOPING SHE DOESN’T HAVE TO JOIN SHIRLEY ON THE RAFT,” she wrote alongside the Story.

After 30 minutes pass, the former 8 Simple Rules star can’t contain her laughter before Shirley and Norman plunge into the water to enjoy a little swim. “I guess it’s time to take a dip,” she adds as the pups swim towards her.

An hour later, Cuoco captured Shirley on top the raft yet again, lounging the day away. “Aaaaaand she’s back,” she wrote.

The animal activist underwent a pre-planned shoulder procedure earlier this month, just five days after tying the knot with Karl Cook. The two wed in a gorgeous ceremony surrounded by family and friends as well as their pets who served as part of the wedding party.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple asked guests to bring cat and dog donations for the Paw Works animal foundation.

