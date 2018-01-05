Sexy is back again! Justin Timberlake released his highly anticipated new single “Filthy” and the accompanying music video as the clock struck midnight on Friday, January 5.

The futuristic Mark Romanek-directed video finds the 36-year-old singer, dressed in a black turtleneck à la the late Apple executive Steve Jobs, unveiling his robotic creation to an audience. The robot dances on stage alongside several backup dancers as Timberlake croons, “Haters gon’ say it’s fake.”

“Filthy” is the first single from the Grammy winner’s forthcoming fifth album, Man of the Woods. The funky jam was cowritten and coproduced by Timberlake, Timbaland and Danja, with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. The full 16-track LP (out February 2) is now available for pre-order.

In the weeks leading up to the album’s release, Timberlake will debut three additional songs and music videos. Each visual will have its own “individual style and color from three different directors,” according to a press release. The trio of songs will be released weekly, beginning on January 18.

Man of the Woods includes collaborations with Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys. The former ‘NSync member described it as his most personal work to date. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” he said in a video shared on social media on Tuesday, January 2.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last September that Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on February 4.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!