He’s back! Justin Timberlake announced his fifth album, Man of the Woods, in a video shared on his social media accounts on Tuesday, January 2. The highly anticipated record is out on February 2, and the first single drops this Friday, January 5.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any album I’ve ever written, where I’m from,” the 36-year-old singer says in a voiceover in the teaser. “And it’s personal.”

In the video, Timberlake walks outside in a rural area, surrounded by snow, horses, a campfire and a cornfield. At one point, he kisses his wife, Jessica Biel, on the cheek. In another scene, he stands shirtless in a field while holding the couple’s 2-year-old son, Silas, in his arms. Snippets of new songs from the album play throughout the 60-second trailer.

At the end of the video, producer Pharrell Williams describes the album as “so earthy,” telling Timberlake, “It’s just where you are in your life right now.”

Man of the Woods will be the Grammy winner’s first album since the release of his double LP The 20/20 Experience in 2013.

Multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly last week that Timberlake’s new single was slated to be released in the first week of January. A tour may also be in the works, as a Toronto concert date for March briefly appeared on Ticketmaster but has since been taken down.

Fans of the former ‘NSync member can expect to hear his new music at the Super Bowl. Us Weekly broke the news in September that he will perform the halftime show at the NFL championship event in Minneapolis on February 4, more than a decade after his controversial performance with Janet Jackson.

