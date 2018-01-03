Get ready for an influx of new music from Justin Timberlake! The 10-time Grammy winner will premiere his new single, “Filthy,” and the accompanying music video on Friday, January 5, according to a press release. In addition, three more songs and music videos will debut in the weeks leading up to the release of his new album, Man of the Woods.

“Filthy” was cowritten and coproduced by Timberlake, Timbaland and Danja, with additional writing credits from James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. The press release says the Mark Romanek-directed video for the song is “colorful, futuristic” and “dance-heavy,” and features the 36-year-old singer playing “a modern-day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world.”

The three videos that will follow each have “their own individual style and color from three different directors,” according to the press release. The songs will be released weekly, starting on January 18. The full album drops on February 2, two days before Timberlake headlines the Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Man of the Woods will be available for pre-order this Friday. Target will sell an exclusive version of the CD that includes unique cover art, a poster and a digital download code. The retailer will also carry a special version of the vinyl edition.

The press release says the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer’s latest LP is his “most ambitious” to date and combines “the sounds of traditional American rock with the modern influences of collaborators The Neptunes, Timbaland, Chris Stapleton and Alicia Keys.”

Timberlake announced his fifth album in a video shared on social media on Tuesday, January 2. He told fans that it is inspired by his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 2-year-old son, Silas, as well as his Tennessee roots.

