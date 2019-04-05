He’s bringing sexy back! Justin Timberlake spotted his wife, Jessica Biel, in the crowd at one of his recent concerts — and he was sure to give her a performance to remember.

Timberlake, 38, was performing at his Man of the Woods tour stop at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday, April 4, when he decided to give a special nod to Biel, 37. The former ‘NSync member stood in front of the 7th Heaven alum, who was standing next to the stage, and thrusted his hips twice to the beat of “Man of the Woods.”

Biel smiled at her hubby’s cheeky dance move, raised her hands and nodded along. She later found a fan-taken video of the sexy interaction and posted it on Instagram. “GIMME,” the former Sinner star captioned the clip. “#wifeofthewoods.”

A week prior to the seductive gyration, the “Cry Me a River” crooner posted a series of photos that showed the Limetown actress grabbing his butt as they walked down a backstage hallway of his concert. He quipped, “Get some, @jessicabiel.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas. A source told Us Weekly in July 2018 that they are “really in love” and have an incredibly solid bond. “Their marriage is so strong right now,” the insider gushed. “Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

They each expressed that love on Valentine’s Day by posting adorable pictures on Instagram. “I cherish those cheeks and everything else about you, baby,” Biel captioned a picture of herself kissing Timberlake on the cheek.

The musician, for his part, uploaded a similar snapshot and wrote, “Valentine’s ALL DAY, EVERY DAY since I found you.”

