A cheeky move! Jessica Biel showed her husband, Justin Timberlake, some love by grabbing his butt backstage at his Man Of the Woods tour.

“Get some, @jessicabiel,” Timberlake, 38, captioned two Instagram pictures of Biel, 37, sneaking her hand on his denim-clad bottom to cop a feel while he slung his arm over her shoulders. The “Filthy” crooner smiled as the pair walked down a backstage hallway of the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where he had a concert on Thursday, March 28.

Earlier this month, the former ‘NSync member celebrated the 7th Heaven alum’s birthday with a heartwarming message on social media. “My partner in this thang called life… you are the most wonderful human I have ever met,” he wrote alongside a slideshow of throwback pics. “You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same… but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz.”

A month prior, Timberlake posted a hilarious video of the Sinner star asleep in the car while on their way to ring in his birthday. He quipped, “Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight…” Biel woke up when her husband started singing “Happy Birthday” to himself.

“I’m just preparing for our big night out,” she said through laughter. “I’m just preparing!”

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas. A source told Us Weekly in July 2018 that the pair’s bond is more solid than ever.

“Justin and Jessica are really in love, and their marriage is so strong right now,” the insider gushed. “Even with Silas, they still make their relationship with each other a major priority and have fun with each other.”

