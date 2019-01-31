Do you blame her? Jessica Biel couldn’t help but catch a quick cat nap on the way to celebrate her husband Justin Timberlake’s 38th birthday — but it didn’t go unnoticed by the musician.

Timberlake captured the sweet moment in the backseat of a car in New York City on Wednesday, January 30. “Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight,” the former boybander captioned a video that showed him quietly singing two bars of “Happy Birthday” before panning to his sleeping wife.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” crooner then began to belt out the song loudly, which woke up the Sinner actress, 36, who burst out in laughter. “I’m just preparing for our big night out,” Biel told her hubby. “I’m just preparing!”

Biel later wrote a witty message in the comments section: “A girl needs her beauty sleep before you HIT THE CLUB.”

Other celebrities including Rita Ora, Timbaland and Josh Brolin also shared their hilarious responses to the clip. “Its an absolute vibe,” the 28-year-old British singer wrote alongside the grandma emoji.

“Wake uppppppppppppppp,” Timbaland, 46, quipped. Brolin, 50, simply added: “hahahahahaha.”

Biel was fully energized after the nap, though. Timberlake and the Summer Catch actress attended To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway, where they joined the cast backstage to pose for photos.

The pair — who wed in October 2012 and share 3-year-old son Silas — were bundled up while bracing the chilly weather, with the birthday boy in a checkered peacoat and blue scarf. Biel, meanwhile, looked gorgeous in a patterned jacket, matching her beau in a black winter hat.

Timberlake will be spending his real birthday at Madison Square Garden for his Man of the Woods tour on Thursday, January 31.

