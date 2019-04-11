﻿Gone, but never forgotten. Nipsey Hussle’s memory was honored by friends, family members and celebrities — including Barack Obama — at his memorial services at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11.

Hussle’s friend and business partner Karen Civil acknowledged the former commander in chief, 57, via Twitter on Thursday for providing her with a letter to read at the service.

“Thank you to @BarackObama for sending this letter for me to read celebrating @NipseyHussle’s life & legacy,” she wrote.

Civil, 32, also shared a screenshot of the letter, which addressed the musician’s loved ones directly. “I’d never met Nipsey Hussle, but I’d heard some of his music through my daughters, and after his passing, I had the chance to learn more about his transformation and his community work,” the Audacity of Hope author wrote.

The politician went on to commend Hussle for the potential and hope he saw in the neighborhood of Crenshaw, California. “He saw a community that, even through its flaws, taught him to always keep going,” Obama wrote. “His choice to invest in that community rather than ignore it … is a legacy worthy of celebration.”

The concluded: “I hope his memory inspires more good work in Crenshaw and communities like it. Michelle [Obama] and I send our sympathies to Lauren [London], Emani, Kross, and the entire Asghedom family and to all those who loved Nipsey.”

Hussle, who had been affiliated with L.A. gang the Crips, as he confirmed in an interview with Complex magazine in 2010, was also an advocate for his community, opening a center in Crenshaw to promote diversity in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

He also purchased the shopping complex, where his shop Marathon Clothing was located, in an effort to help revitalize his hometown, where he owned a barbershop, a burger restaurant and a fish market.

In addition to Obama, the service included tributes from Jay-Z, rapper YG, Issa Rae and basketball player Russell Westbrook.

The service was also attended by plenty of celebrities, including Usher, Snoop Dogg, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meek Mill, Pusha T, Big Sean and 2 Chainz.

The late rapper’s girlfriend of six years, actress London, 34, and his two children, Emani and Kross, were seen on stage at his memorial in dark blue ensembles.

London broke her silence on her partner’s death on Instagram on April 2.

“I am completely lost,” she admitted. “I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was one of three people gunned down outside Marathon Clothing in L.A. on March 31.

The Los Angeles Police Department later identified the “Racks in the Middle” crooner’s suspected shooter as 29-year-old Eric Holder.

The Grammy-nominated artist, who was shot multiple times, was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead at the scene. He was just 33.

