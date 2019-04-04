Nipsey Hussle's Suspected Killer Charged With Murder

Nipsey Hussle’s suspected killer, Eric Holder, is facing four charges following the rapper’s death, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the 29-year-old was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon on Thursday, April 4. The criminal complaint against him also alleges that he “personally used a firearm and caused great bodily injury and death.”

Holder could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison. The Los Angeles Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Hussle (real name: Ermias Davidson Asghedom) died at age 33 on Sunday, March 31, after he was shot outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. Holder allegedly wounded two other men during the altercation.

Holder was arrested in California on Tuesday, April 2. “A member of the public called the police to report seeing a person they believed to be Eric Holder in the 9900 block of Artesia Blvd. in Bellflower, [California],” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said at the time.

The Grammy nominee’s longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, spoke out about his death on Tuesday. “I am completely lost,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”

Hussle and London, 34, shared 2-year-old son Kross. He was also the father of daughter Emani from a previous relationship.

Many celebrities paid tribute to the musician following news of his death. “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this!” Rihanna expressed via Instagram. “Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle.”

Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family. Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!