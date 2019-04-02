Eric Holder, the man who is suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, was arrested on Tuesday, April 2, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms.

“Today around 1:15 p.m., a member of the public called the police to report seeing a person they believed to be Eric Holder in the 9900 block of Artesia Blvd. in Bellflower, [California],” a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release. “Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies responded and detained the man. South Bureau Homicide detectives responded to Lakewood Sheriff’s Station and confirmed the person is Eric Holder. Holder was transported to a Los Angeles Police Department facility and will be booked for murder.”

The LAPD later thanked the public for their assistance on Twitter: “Thank you to both our community for the heightened awareness/vigilance, and our partners at @LASDHQ.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Hussle (real name Ermias Asghedom) died on Sunday, March 31, after being shot multiple times in front of his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. He was 33. Holder, 29, was later identified as a suspect by the LAPD.

The Grammy nominee’s death stunned the music community and many of his fellow artists paid tribute to him on social media. “I’m praying with every ounce of my heart for your family,” Beyoncé wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 1. “Rest In Peace, Nipsey.”

Rihanna added on her page: “This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle.”

John Legend, who worked with Hussle shortly before his murder, tweeted, “RIP Nipsey. I just spent Thursday with him filming a video for a beautiful new song we created with Khaled. We filmed in Inglewood, close to where he grew up. He was so gifted, so proud of his home, so invested in his community. Utterly stunned that he’s gone so soon.”

Hussle is survived by his girlfriend, Lauren London, and children Kross and Emani.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!