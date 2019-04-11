Kris Humphries may have found love with model Khloë Terae.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the 34-year-old athlete and the maxim model were spotted at Butter Nails in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10. According to the source, the outing “definitely seemed romantic.”

“It seemed like a super cute date,” the source said, noting that the former basketball player was getting a pedicure in the seat next to Terae. “He was very friendly and nice to the staff and paid for her pedicure and his.”

In December 2018, OK! Magazine spotted Humphries out to lunch at Republique in L.A. with a mystery blonde, who also appears to be the Canadian beauty.

Humphries’ nail salon outing with Terae came less than a month after he got real about his relationship with ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his retirement announcement.

“The irony of my career is that I finally figured out what kind of player I was when I got to the Nets. … I felt like I knew who I was, finally. And then I met a girl who happened to be really famous, and I got married, and … damn,” the Minnesota native wrote in a blog post for The Player’s Tribune on March 26. “Look, I should have known what I was getting into. I was definitely naive about how much my life was going to change.”

Humphries and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, were infamously married for 72 days before the reality star filed for divorce in October 2011. It took nearly two years for their divorce to be finalized.

“The one thing that really bothers me is whenever people say that my marriage was fake,” the former 76ers player wrote of the union in March. “There’s definitely a lot about that world that is not entirely real. But our actual relationship was 100% real.”

Following his split from Kardashian, Humphries admitted that he suffered from “anxiety.”

“There was about a year where I was in a dark place. I didn’t want to leave my home,” he wrote. “You feel like … I don’t know … the whole world hates you, but they don’t even know why. They don’t even know you at all. They just recognize your face, and they’re on you.”

Kardashian, who went on to marry Kanye West in 2014, did not publicly comment on Humphries’ blog post.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!