Kim Kardashian knows how to make an entrance! More specifically, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is super skilled at putting together press boxes that get people psyched about her new products.

To get consumers excited about the launch of the Kylie Jenner by KKW Fragrance — a three-scent collection that’s a collaborative effort from Kardashian, 38, and her sister Kylie Jenner — the KKW Beauty founder included an edible surprise with each perfume.

As Kardashian noted on her Instagram Stories, each press box includes one of the three fragrances and a pair of coordinating red, pink or nude edible gummy lips. “Big, huge wax lips was my inspo for this,” the aspiring lawyer explained, noting that the confections smell “so good.”

The “amazing” candy lips were created by pastry chef Chris Ford of Butter Love & Hardwork, who also crafted the breakable (and edible) chocolate hearts Kardashian used to launch her Kimoji Hearts fragrances last year.

Not surprisingly, stars who have already received the press boxes ahead of the perfume collection’s formal debut on Friday, August 23, are going crazy for the candy lips that celebrate the trio of new, distinct scents.

“These PR packages keep getting better and better,” said Sofia Richie, who received a box with the nude fragrance and matching lip-shaped treat. “[I’m] obsessed with the way this smells.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities who can’t get enough on Kardashian’s tasty lip creations!