



She’s not coming. Miley Cyrus declared her absence from the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards after her work was not recognized among this year’s nominations.

An Instagram fan account for the “We Can’t Stop” singer shared a snap of Cyrus with her pup Bean on Wednesday, July 24. The post’s caption referenced the Disney Channel alum’s nomination snub, saying: “Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year unless Miley performs.”

Cyrus, 26, commented on the post the following day, writing: “No f–kin way.”

The Grammy nominee dropped her five-track extended play, She Is Coming, in May. Its debut was followed by the release of a NSFW music video for the EP’s song “Mother’s Daughter,” but it subsequently drew in mixed feedback from viewers.

Her single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” on which she collaborated with Mark Ronson in November 2018, was also not recognized.

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande led this year’s crop of nominees when they each scored 10 nods under the show’s most competitive categories, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Billie Eilish followed Swift and Grande close behind with nine nominations, and Lil Nas X garnered a respectable eight.

Cyrus has a very deep history with the VMAs. In 2013, Cyrus — who was in the midst of her Bangerz era — stunned the world when she took the stage and twerked up a storm while surrounded by giant teddy bears. She even danced on Robin Thicke when he appeared on stage to perform “Blurred Lines.”

The Hannah Montana alum has since looked back on that experience negatively, as she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2017 that the behavior “became something that was expected of me.”

“I didn’t want to show up to photo shoots and be the girl who would get my tits out and stick out my tongue,” she said at the time. “In the beginning, it was kind of like saying, ‘F–k you. Girls should be able to have this freedom or whatever.’ But it got to a point where I did feel sexualized.”

The 2019 VMAs air on MTV Monday, August 26, at 9 p.m. ET

