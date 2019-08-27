



Four’s a party! Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter were spotted at the same nightclub as Carter’s ex Brody Jenner and his new girlfriend, Josie Canseco, on Monday, August 26.

After attending the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, and the blogger, 30, arrived at Up&Down in New York City for Columbia Records’ afterparty. The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, and the Playboy model, 22, showed up approximately 20 minutes later.

Both couples walked into the club hand in hand. Cyrus rocked a patterned jacket over a white crop top, ripped bootcut jeans, black boots and a brown hat, while Carter wore a gray peacoat with a white T-shirt, jeans and sneakers. Jenner, meanwhile, kept it casual in a black tee, dark gray pants, sneakers and a baseball cap, while Canseco sported a slate-colored crop top and high-rise black jeans.

An eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that the Hannah Montana alum and the beauty influencer “didn’t stay long” at the party, although they looked “very happy and playful” inside.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Carter attended Cyrus’ VMA rehearsal earlier on Monday. The pair were later spotted together backstage before the singer performed “Slide Away” for the first time on TV.

The breakup song is widely believed to be about Cyrus’ recent separation from Liam Hemsworth, to whom she was married for nearly eight months. The former Disney Channel star’s rep announced the news on August 10, telling Us, “This is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers.” The Hunger Games actor, 29, filed for divorce 11 days later.

After the Grammy nominee stepped out with Carter numerous times in the wake of her split from Hemsworth, Cyrus took to Twitter to deny speculation that she had been unfaithful.

“Liam and I have been together for a decade,” she tweeted on Thursday, August 22. “I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will. BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time.”

Carter, for her part, called it quits with Jenner earlier in August. He sparked dating rumors with Canseco weeks later, and called her his “girlfriend” during a club appearance on Saturday, August 24.

