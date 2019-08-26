Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco flaunted their budding romance in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 24. The twosome packed on the PDA as they celebrated the Hills: New Beginnings star’s 36th birthday.

Jenner kicked off his jam-packed night with dinner at Gordon Ramsay’s Steak at Harrah’s Resort alongside two pals. The Playboy model, 22, joined her beau toward the end of his meal.

From there, the newly minted couple grabbed drinks in the resort’s lobby and headed back to Jenner’s suite before their late-night antics at The Pool After Dark, where the reality star deejayed.

During his set, Canseco “joined Brody on stage and [he] referred to her as his girlfriend,” an insider tells Us Weekly. The onlooker notes that the duo “were very affectionate throughout the night,” even locking lips multiple times.

Jenner and Canseco were first linked earlier this month after the Princes of Malibu alum split from ex Kaitlynn Carter. Jenner tied the knot with the blogger, 30, in Indonesia in July 2018, but a source revealed to Us post-breakup that the pair were never legally married as they failed to obtain a U.S. marriage license.

Canseco joined Jenner and his mom, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner on Wednesday, August 21, to kick off his birthday celebrations. “Brody and Josie were seen with their arms around each other, whispering in each other’s ears and kissing,” a source told Us of their outing. “Brody was smiling and looked happy.”

Carter, meanwhile, has since moved on with Miley Cyrus, who recently ended her nearly eight-month marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

“Brody and Kaitlynn separated on good terms and are still close friends,” an insider explained to Us of the exes. “Brody is in a great headspace right now and really isn’t bothered by Kaitlynn and Miley’s relationship.”

Scroll down to see photos of Brody and Canseco’s flirty night out!